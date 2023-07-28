Siyanda Xulu: Why the Bafana Bafana vice-captain decided to return to the PSL and Gavin Hunt explains why SuperSport United was the right fit

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt and new signing Siyanda Xulu have both opened up about why the Bafana Bafana star joined Matsatsantsa.

Xulu on why he joined SuperSport United

Hunt reveals reasons behind Xulu signing

Bafana's vice captain set to don his favourite squad number

WHAT HAPPENED: This past Friday, SuperSport United unveiled the Bafana Bafana defender and vice-captain as their latest acquisition ahead of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season. Xulu left Azerbaijani side Turan Tovuz after his deal expired. His new head coach, Gavin Hunt, has detailed why he lured the 31-year-old back to the PSL as he has turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He is somebody who can fit into the left side of central defence since Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is gone. He gives us an option there and he comes with a lot of experience. I have known him for a long time and he will help the younger players that we got," Hunt told SuperSport media.

"With Tyson in the team, they can try and forge a good combination and try to build from there. We have four good centre-backs and that gives us depth. He is a big signing for us and I am happy that he is here. He is a good, tough and quick defender. He can defend one-on-one and he is in the Bafana team right now now," Hunt added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xulu, meanwhile, reveals that he felt it was time to come back home where he will be closer to the prying eye of Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to play at home and it is the one thing I need at this point... stability. When you get to this age, the one thing you need is stability and SuperSport gave me what I needed at the right time.

"I am very excited to be here but it is not about me, it is about the team, which is why I joined the club. I saw that they are heading to the right direction and I am here to help the team achieve that," Xulu told the club's media.

WHAT'S NEXT: Xulu has not been assigned a squad number yet as he is expected to don his favourite number five, last used by Bangaly Soumahoro in the 2021/22 season.