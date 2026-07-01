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Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Steve Blues

DONE DEAL! Orlando Pirates confirm Relebohile Mofokeng transfer to Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

R. Mofokeng
World Cup
South Africa
Premier Soccer League
Mexico
H. Broos
Transfers
Orlando Pirates
Union St.Gilloise
Champions League
First National Division
Super Cup
Cup

In a statement released online the Soweto club confirmed all the fevered speculation was correct and the 21-year-old was getting his dream move to Europe. They also revealed that the deal had already been concluded before Mofokeng left for the World Cup but was kept quiet to allow the youngster to focus on the tournament.

On Wednesday Pirates released this statement confirming the deal:

Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the transfer of Relebohile Mofokeng.

While the two clubs have concluded negotiations over the transfer fee and structure of the deal, Orlando Pirates can confirm that the move remains subject to Mofokeng passing a medical examination and finalising personal terms with the Belgian Pro League side.

The Club can also reveal that an agreement in principle between Orlando Pirates and Union Saint-Gilloise was in fact reached before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Both parties made the joint decision to hold off on any public announcement until after the tournament, wanting Mofokeng to focus fully on the World Cup with Bafana Bafana without the distraction of transfer talk, and to allow the national team’s historic run to take centre stage.

No further comment will be made at this time until the process between the player and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise has been fully concluded.


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