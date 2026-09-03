Done deal! Bafana Bafana striker moves to MLS side Houston Dynamo FC - 'Lyle Foster presents another powerful, mobile forward to our attacking group'

Houston Dynamo FC have confirmed the loan acquisition of Bafana's Lyle Foster. In a statement released to the club's website they said:

Houston Dynamo FC signed South African international forward Lyle Foster on loan from Burnley FC through June 2027, with a Club option for a permanent transfer, both clubs announced today.

“Lyle presents another powerful, mobile forward to our attacking group,” said Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad. “He threatens the space behind the back line, links play well and brings the work rate and intensity that we demand without the ball. Lyle’s experience in the Premier League and on the international stage will strengthen our group, and we are excited to welcome him to Houston as we prepare for a strong finish to the season.”

Foster joins the Dynamo after spending the past four seasons with Burnley, making 89 league appearances and scoring 11 goals across the Premier League and EFL Championship. The 25-year-old helped the Clarets earn promotion to the Premier League twice, including winning the 2022-23 Championship title and securing automatic promotion with a second-place finish during the 2024-25 campaign.

Most recently, Foster recorded three goals and two assists in 26 Premier League appearances during the 2025-26 season. The forward scored an equalizer at Old Trafford versus Manchester United, netted a 95th-minute match winner on the road against Wolverhampton Wanderers and found the back of the net versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Foster originally joined Burnley from Belgian side K.V.C. Westerlo in January 2023 and helped the Clarets secure the Championship title and promotion later that season. He scored 12 goals in 44 league appearances during his time with Westerlo, including eight goals in 21 Belgian Pro League appearances during the first half of the 2022-23 campaign. Foster also helped Westerlo win the Belgian second-division title and earn promotion following the 2021-22 season.

The forward began his professional career with Orlando Pirates in his native South Africa after progressing through the club’s academy. Foster moved to Europe to join French side AS Monaco in January 2019 and later featured for Cercle Brugge in Belgium and Vitória S.C. in Portugal before joining Westerlo.

At the international level, Foster has earned 33 senior caps and scored 11 goals for South Africa since making his debut in 2018. He most recently represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting the tournament opener versus host nation Mexico as South Africa advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in federation history.

Foster also scored twice during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as South Africa reached the Round of 16. The forward played a key role in the country’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in victories over Benin and Lesotho as Bafana Bafana secured their first appearance at the global tournament since hosting in 2010.

Houston currently sits second in the Western Conference with 39 points and a 12-7-3 (W-L-D) record, the highest point total in team history through 22 matches. Over the past 16 matches, the Dynamo have posted a 10-3-3 (W-L-D) record for 33 points over that stretch. Notably, Houston recently tied a league-record with a five-match shutout victory streak and held opponents scoreless for an impressive 485 minutes, the second-longest run over the last decade for the Dynamo.







