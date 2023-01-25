Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has expressed his delight at completing his transfer to EFL Championship leaders Burnley.

Foster has completed the long-awaited transfer to England

South Africa international is Burnley’s third January signing

The forward joins Kompany’s side after impressing at Westerlo

WHAT HAPPENED? Burney finally unveiled Foster on Wednesday, ending days of speculation over the transfer of the striker, who has been heavily linked with them this month.

The 22-year-old has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes the Clarets’ third signing of the January transfer window.

Foster’s transfer to Burnley became a hot topic when manager Vincent Kompany was spotted watching him while turning out for Belgian Pro League side Westerlo, where he has scored eight goals while providing four assists in 21 matches, having just signed permanently last summer.

Burnley did not disclose the transfer fee for the former Orlando Pirates striker although it is believed to be around €7 million, rising to €10 million based on add-ons, which would make him the most expensive player in South African history.

WHAT DID FOSTER SAY? "I'm very happy to be here, I’m blessed and thankful for the opportunity and I just can’t wait to get started,” said Foster after sealing the deal.

“From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club. I’m so happy to be here now. It’s a dream for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster joined Westerlo from Portuguese club Vitoria SC in August 2021, initially on loan, and having impressed in the 202-22 season, he made the move permanent at the start of the current campaign.

The Soweto-born forward, who has nine caps and one goal for Bafana Bafana, also featured for Belgian side Cercle Brugge (on loan) as well as French club Monaco.

Foster will add more firepower to Burnley’s attack as they seek a return to the Premier League, offering competition to Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Tella who have nine goals each for Kompany’s side that currently enjoy a five-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United.

WHAT’S NEXT? Foster could be in line to make his debut in Burnley’s FA Cup tie against Ipswich on Saturday.