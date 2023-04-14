'Dondol Stars are more ruthless' - Rammoni fires stern warning to Orlando Pirates

Dondol Stars coach Vincent Rammoni has fired a stern warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of Saturday's encounter.

Stars have eliminated Pirates' PSL rivals

The third tier side will host Bucs in Limpopo

Rammoni admits that they are under pressure

WHAT HAPPENED?: The two teams are scheduled to meet in Polokwane where Stars will be looking to continue their giant-killing act.

The ABC Motsepe League Gauteng log leaders have already eliminated Pirates' PSL rivals AmaZulu FC and SuperSport United from the competition.

Rammoni pointed out that they are 'more ruthless' having learned from their games against AmaZulu and SuperSport.

WHAT WAS SAID?: “We are still the same small club, we will try and learn from Pirates the same way we did against AmaZulu and SuperSport," Rammoni told the media.

“We know why and how we have reached this stage. There is a lot of work that has been done in the background.

"The two wins have put us under a lot of pressure, and now we have to work three times as hard," he continued.

“The Nedbank Cup has helped the technical team and the players in our journey to gain promotion to the first division (NFD).

“We were conceding a lot of goals, now we are more ruthless and no longer concede cheap goals," he added.

"We cannot use the same tactics we used in the previous rounds of the tournament because Pirates play a different kind of football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stars are the first lower league team to reach the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals having eliminated two top-flight clubs.

Chaba Refete as Stars are affectionately known to their fans will face an in-form Pirates side that has won five successive gamesacross all competitions .

The Buccaneers will be confident of overcoming Chaba Refete having knocked out NFD clubs Venda FA and All Stars in the previous rounds.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The match is set to take place at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Gauteng-based Stars decided to host Pirates in their owner Ludwick Makhura's home province, Limpopo.