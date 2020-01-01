Donating my full salary comes from the bottom of my heart - SuperSport United’s Khumalo

The experienced Matsatsantsa defender on why he donated his full pay to the needy amid the virus outbreak

In a bid to help the needy during their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, SuperSport United defender Bongani Khumalo says he has donated his full monthly salary to charity.

The veteran defender says his charitable act is purely based on a good cause and not for personal glory.

Khumalo joined many footballers who have decided to help the impoverished communities, with the 33-year-old saying he is doing everything in his personal capacity.

“I have decided to donate my full salary to buy food parcels [for the needy] and I am doing this from the bottom of my heart," Khumalo told CityPress.

“I am in a fortunate position to do this and I hope to reach out to 300 families during this difficult time, while also paying homage to Eswatini, where my father was born.

“I am doing this in my personal capacity; this is not for personal glory.”

The former Hotspur and Bafana Bafana defender distributed 200 food parcels at an informal settlement in Pretoria West on Thursday.

Although he was born in Eswatini, the lanky defender was raised in Mamelodi in Tshwane, saying there are some parcels that are on their way to the Southern African country.

Khumalo is one of the longest-serving players in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and recently revealed his ambitions that he wants another PSL title with the Tshwane giants.

The centre-back lifted three PSL titles with SuperSport between 2008 and 2010, before adding his fourth league winner's medal during his two-year spell with .

As things stand, coach Kaitano Tembo’s men sit third on the log table with 40 points from games and he will hope to challenge log leaders once the season resumes.

Meanwhile, his teammate Aubrey Modiba is reportedly in the process of completing a fund-raising project to contribute food parcels and face masks in Menz, a village in Limpopo, which is his place of birth.