Donald Khuse calls on South Africans to appreciate football legends whilst they are still alive

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder says South Africans must appreciate heroes like Masinga more whilst they're still alive

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Donald Khuse hopes that South Africans will learn a thing or two following the death of another football legend in Philemon Masinga.

‘Ace’ said it breaks his heart to see people celebrating and recognizing Masinga’s contribution to football now that he is no more.

“I am deeply saddened by the news like everyone in the football fraternity. I wish we were told on time to offer our support that he was critically ill. When you read in the news, you think it’s just a minor thing. However, it turned out to be something serious with Chippa,” Khuse told Goal.

“The pain is felt by all South Africans and it hurts to lose one of our own. I know they loved him because of the goals he scored and the trust they had on him when it comes to winning games,” he added.

“I remember the last time I met him was when we played for legends in Swaziland and he was good. It was good to meet the guys and we shared jokes with him,” said the Kaizer Chiefs legend.

“I do not have a special memory because we were not that close as friends, but we respected each other. I can tell you that he was humble, but I would not want people to take advantage of his personality,” he said about the Mamelodi Sundowns legend.

“He would organize better facilities and conditions for the legends. He wanted us to be recognised, but it is sad that we have lost him,” responded the former Amakhosi assistant manager.

Moreover, Khuse called on fellow South Africans in the football fraternity to love and appreciate former players just like in Europe.

“I am very hurt and disappointed to see that many messages are coming through now that he has passed away, and it’s like people didn’t know he was a legend,” he continued.

“I think we need to look at European countries regarding their love for their legends. They love their heroes unlike us here because we always wait for someone to pass away and that is when we recognize their contribution to the game,” said Khuse.

“For an example, in England, they organize matches for a legend to retire well and all the money from the gate takings goes to that particular legend. I am not saying it is about money, but that recognition makes a legend feel appreciated and loved,” expressed the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder.

“I hope his passing will definitely teach us something because these are the guys who gave everything for the game and the nation,” he concluded.