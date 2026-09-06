"Don't underestimate him": comparing the Arsenal star to Firmino sparks a fierce disagreement between Gary Neville and Carragher

Gary Neville, the former Manchester United star, has criticised Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool player, for comparing the Arsenal star with Brazilian Roberto Firmino, the former Liverpool player.

Kai Havertz sat at the centre of a heated debate on "Sky Sports" before scoring a stunning goal in Arsenal's match against Chelsea, according to "The Sun".

The 27-year-old forward played a key role in Arsenal winning the Premier League title last season.

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Havertz cancelled out Morgan Rogers' goal with a close-range strike. He also produced a brilliant piece of trickery on Martin Odegaard to give the Gunners the lead.

Sports analyst Jamie Carragher had compared the German with former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino before he added his name to the list of scorers.

That praise sparked a heated debate live on air at the Emirates Stadium with his colleague Gary Neville.

The Manchester United legend, who predicted Arsenal would successfully defend their title, said: "I think having Havertz in the attacking line means my centre-backs can move a little towards his side."

He continued: "Havertz is a good player, he is a player with very good performances, but he won't frighten you too much."

Carragher, the former Liverpool defender, responded: "That didn't stop Mohamed Salah from playing with Firmino."

Neville, aged 51, rebuked his colleague, saying: "No, no, no. Please, please, please, please don't downplay Firmino in terms of being a great player, by the way."

Trying to support his argument, Carragher responded: "In terms of scoring goals."

But Neville added: "He was remarkable in the way he was an equal to Mane and Salah, that was essential."

Then Carragher, aged 48, asked: "So why can't Havertz be that kind of player?"

Neville stated: "I don't think Havertz is as good as Firmino in any way whatsoever."

Havertz had been keeping Viktor Gyokeres, valued at 63.5 million pounds sterling, out of Arsenal's starting line-up in the early stages of the season.

He also scored during Arsenal's opening-day win over the newly promoted Coventry side last month.

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Havertz has now scored 45 goals in the Premier League in 166 matches, while Firmino scored 82 goals in 256 matches.