'Don't pile pressure on Lyle Foster at Bafana Bafana' Nomvethe pleads as ex-Udinese star advises Burnley striker on how to reach Messi & Ronaldo level

GOAL spoke to Premier Soccer League and Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe who cautioned against unnecessary pressure on Lyle Foster.

PSL legend lauds Foster for fine form

He cautions against piling pressure on him

Tells him what do to if he wants to reach Messi's level

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has been setting the scene alight in the English Premier League with his club Burnley, having netted two goals in three games this season. Even though he lost both games in which he scored against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspurs, his coach, Vincent Kompany heaped a lot of praise while a certain section of fans felt he deserved better than Burnley.

Foster is part of Hugo Broos' squad to take on Namibia and the Democratic of Congo on 9 and 12 September respectively, and while a lot will be expected from him and players like Zakhele Lepasa, given their devastating form - Bafana legend, Siyabonga Nomvethe, who has walked this road before, warns against piling too much pressure on Foster.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We should not put pressure on him even though he is doing well because that can be dangerous. All we have to do is encourage him to continue to do well because this is the start for him and he has to focus on his team without much pressure from Bafana. Players do well at clubs, that is why they are called up for national duty but it is unfair to ask them to perform miracles," Nomvethe tells GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Kaizer Chiefs star, who has also turned out for Udinese in the Italian Serie A says leaving a footprint abroad is something that Foster should focus on.

"It is always important for a foreign player to make a mark, he needs to show those around him that he means business and he is not just there to add numbers or jog. What he is doing now will give his teammates and coaches confidence and trust in him.

"And if things continue to go this way, it speaks about how he has set up his targets and wants to make an impression, not just in England but throughout the whole of Europe," said the all-time PSL leading goalscorer.

WORD OF ADVICE: "One thing I can tell him is that he must know that wherever he is now, that is not his final destination. Other teams which are bigger than his current team would want to sign him if he continues to do well and try to reach the level of players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He is working hard and he has to keep on doing that," Nomvethe added.

WHAT'S NEXT: Foster is expected to share the limelight with friend and former Pirates teammate Lepasa.