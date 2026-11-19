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The signing of JJ Gabriel, who has not played a single match for Manchester United's first team, has set the whole world alight. A farewell video as if he were a legend, a huge media frenzy and a strong warning from a Madrid legend: "Don't destroy the talent before it begins."

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Former Real Madrid player Fernando Morientes has warned of the risks attached to the club's signing of young JJ Gabriel, saying: "It is important not to mislead these young players."

Speaking on "El Partidazo de COPE", the former Spanish striker picked apart the dangers of the overblown media hype surrounding the youngster's move from Manchester United.

Real Madrid's recent capture of Gabriel from Manchester United has caused a stir across football, and Juanma Castaño and Morientes dissected the circumstances and the enormous expectations now weighing on the young player.

Spanish broadcaster Castaño was baffled by the player's farewell video, given he has yet to feature for United's first team. He said: "When I watched his farewell video to United, I thought: but he hasn't played for the first team yet. It looks as if a Manchester United legend is saying goodbye to us."

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Castaño called the whole fuss around the youngster "a bit exaggerated".

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Morientes went deeper, examining the risks built into situations like this. The former striker believes the main problem lies in "misleading players and distorting the player's image of who he really is".

In his view, signings like this should be treated as "an adventure", with expectations managed from the outset.

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Morientes stressed that the club must be straight with the player and his team, saying: "If we sign you, it is so that you develop gradually." He also urged them to "give him examples of players who did not succeed and had to leave, or players who succeeded and had to build their standing gradually, which is something he does not have at the moment".

Get this early stage wrong, the former Real Madrid striker warned, and there will be consequences. Young players must not be misled, he insisted, because it's hard to bring them back to square one later on. His focus was firmly on the psychological side and the development of young talent.

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The key, according to the El Partidazo de COPE contributor, is shielding the footballer from excessive pressure and keeping him humble, so he can reach his full potential without skipping the key stages of his sporting education.

Morientes believes Real Madrid have an exceptional talent on their hands, but one still at the start of the road. The biggest mistake would be for the player to feel he has arrived before he has even started.

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A move to a club of Real Madrid's size at a young age can be a golden opportunity. Handle it without wisdom and calm, though, and it can become a heavy burden.

Morientes was speaking from long experience on the pitch. He has seen first-hand how pressure and big expectations can shape any young player's career, and how humility and gradual work can decide whether a talent explodes or burns out early.

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Real Madrid's job now, he believes, goes beyond developing the player technically. They must protect him psychologically, keep him away from the media noise and give him enough time to mature without being rushed. The road to the first team at the Bernabéu is long and hard. It demands great patience and an environment that lets the player focus on training and improving, rather than worrying about what's said about him in the media and on social networks.