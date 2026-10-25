Erling Haaland has pinpointed where his Manchester City side must improve after their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

City went down 2-1 at Villa Park on Saturday evening in the eighth round of the Premier League. The result exposed a different side to a team used to imposing its dominance on opponents.

Haaland told "tribuna": "We need to set up the wingers, then the wingers need to know when to make their runs and when to keep the ball."

He continued: "Honestly, I think we did some good things, don't get me wrong. We had chances, look at Gvardiol in the second half, I headed a few balls, and in the first half Nduataeca... Ndiaye also hit a ball that came back off the post."





The Norwegian added: "It's not unlucky, but we have to be more clinical and we have to put the ball in the back of the net because that's what you have to do in football matches."