Dominic Isaacs: Kaizer Chiefs not distracted by Nedbank Cup final

The former Amakhosi defebder is confident that coach Middendorp is the best man for the job

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs believes that the Soweto giants will secure a top-eight finish in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Amakhosi sre set to wrap up their campaign with an encounter against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

“It is interesting and I can tell you some people’s hearts will be broken. It’s tough in the relegation zone because have won their last couple of games and they are proving everyone wrong,” Isaacs told Goal.

“I like the fact that games start at the same time and Maritzburg have a chance, however, I think four or five teams are facing relegation,” he said.

Chiefs are placed seventh on the league log table with 39 points from 29 games and Isaacs believes that Amakhosi will definitely qualify for next season's MTN8 Cup.

“Coming to my beloved Amakhosi, they didn’t have the best season and I am sure the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) knows what is needed for the new season and I am confident they will rectify their mistakes,” continued.

“I think they have a good coach in Ernst (Middendorp). He has been around the block, but he just needs 100% support from everyone. He can turn things around,” said the former defender.

“I am confident they will be back to where they belong and because I am not there as a player or something, they know what was the problem and I hope they will try and sort it out,” backed the coach.

“I don't know what happened at Chiefs as they seem to struggle because Ernst arrived in the middle of the season. We can say that the players are quality, but they may not be suitable for his philosophy,” said the former Siwelele defender.

“On the other hand, I believe we cannot judge a coach as he didn’t sign the players. So, let’s just give him a chance in the upcoming season and see what happens,” he reacted.

“Look, I don’t think they will fail to qualify for the MTN8. I think they will pull through and go to the final in high spirits,” said the former Cape Town player.

Chiefs are set to face TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final on May 18 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“I cannot say they are focusing on the cup final because this is a big team. They have been competing in the top flight league for years and they know they can focus on many tournaments,” he responded.

“I doubt that they are distracted, but my thinking tells me they can also think of moving away from the FNB Stadium and take their games to another stadium in Johannesburg and attract more crowds from the township,” noted ‘Domza.

“I think that has also been an issue for Amakhosi and I can tell you it’s not this season, this has been going on for years, but they can play the derbies there (FNB Stadium),” concluded the retired player.