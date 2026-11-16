Domenech takes aim at Italy after defeat to Belgium: ‘Confirms what people thought of them’

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"Nations League. France qualify, as expected. Belgium crush the Italians, who confirm what people thought of them." On X, former France head coach Raymond Domenech takes aim at Italy after their heavy defeat to Belgium and the Azzurri's failure to reach the competition's quarter-finals.

Italy's comeback victory over France in the previous match had proved Domenech wrong. Today, the former France head coach, whose side lost to Lippi's national team at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, has doubled down and drawn sharp replies to his post. “If you knew what Italians think of you, you are the image of defeat as well as a sore loser…”, writes one user in French. Many Italians have also dug out images of Italy lifting the World Cup after the final in Berlin, as they did just a few days ago.