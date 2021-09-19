Dolly’s off-day highlights lack of creativity in Kaizer Chiefs side

Amakhosi are now with only one win from four league outings this term, following Saturday’s dismal defeat to the PSL rookies at FNB Stadium

One concerning aspect for Kaizer Chiefs in their 4-1 defeat to Royal AM was the lack of creativity in the starting XI.

The shortage of fight and leadership were also a problem, as was a porous defence, in Chiefs’ humiliating loss against the newcomers in the top-flight.

So too were the lack of opportunities they created in attack. In previous games, chances were not in short supply; the problem was rather the inability to finish off those openings.

However, what was also noticeable in the games in which Amakhosi looked menacing going forward, was that Keagan Dolly was at the forefront of the creative cutting edge and contributed a large percentage of those goal chances.

And so when Dolly had what was probably his least effective showing in a Chiefs jersey, in the 4-1 defeat to Royal AM, the openings in front of goal dried up significantly.

Dolly, who was substituted in the 75th minute, will likely bounce back. But Amakhosi surely need more support in the creativity department.

Because in what is coach Stuart Baxter’s current favoured starting XI, there are basically five defenders, two holding midfielders (to be fair, Cole Alexander does also get forward on occasion) and three forwards – Dolly, Khama Billiat and Samir Nurkovic.

Nurkovic can bring others into play but is not a skillful, creative or fast player who can beat opponents and make things happen. Billiat is more that kind of player, but is frustratingly inconsistent.

It’s therefore perhaps time for Baxter to reconsider his formation and to try and get more creative players on the park.

Article continues below

If he dropped one of the three central defenders, perhaps someone like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo could give Chiefs more thrust from the middle of the park. Njabulo Blom could also do that and maybe it’s time for him to be back in his favoured midfield role and for Reeve Frosler to return at right-back.

More traditional wingers such as Happy Mashiane and Kgaogelo Sekgota (although he was stretchered off injured against Royal AM), could also be employed, giving Chiefs more thrust in that part of their attack, rather than relying on wing-backs for width. When he returns from injury, Dumisani Zuma could fill the wing role, so could Lebogang Manyama.

The point is, Chiefs have plenty of attacking options, but it appears somewhat as if Baxter is reluctant to throw caution to the wind as he sticks with his more conservative 5-2-3 approach for now.