Dolly: Why I settled quickly at Kaizer Chiefs with Man of the Match performance

The 2013/14 PSL Young Player of the Season stressed the campaign is still long and that they need to stick to the process

Kaizer Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly says he is grateful to the Amakhosi family for helping him settle quickly at the Naturena-based giants.

The 28-year-old player was very influential on his full debut for the Glamour Boys as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Baroka FC in the PSL on Wednesday evening.

Dolly had made substitute appearances against Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy as he built his match fitness having joined Chiefs last month after parting ways with French side Montpellier HSC.

"Firstly I want to thank everyone who helped me through my journey," Dolly told SuperSport TV.

"When I got back, I was a bit unfit and my teammates and the technical staff really helped me a lot in coming back to full fitness."

Dolly's combination play with his former Sundowns teammate Khama Billiat caused problems for the Baroka defence.

The left-footed player feels that they should be proud of their performance as Chiefs secured their first win of the current season.

"Even though I'm not there yet, the boys made it easy for me. Tonight, you could see we are working hard off the field and it showed in patches, especially in the first half," he continued.

"We stuck to our basics and we kept it simple and we kept moving. I think in certain patches we forgot the basics and started panicking.

"But I think we should be proud of ourselves. We got the three points and we created opportunities that we could have scored more goals from," he added.

"There's a lot to take from this game. The season is still long. We just need to stick to the process."

The former Ajax Cape town star indicated that familiar faces made him feel at home at Amakhosi where he has reunited with some of his Bafana Bafana teammates

"Like I said it was easy to come back into the team. There are a lot of people I've worked with in the past. In Bafana and previous teams," he said.

"I didn't feel like I was a new boy coming into a new team. I slotted right in and that made it easy for me and it shows on the field."

Chiefs' next match is against Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL encounter on September 12.