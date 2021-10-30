Dolly tips Kaizer Chiefs trio Ngcobo, Mashiane and Radebe to pick up form

Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly is not ruling out his struggling teammates from “showing the whole country what they can produce” as they are currently enduring a lack of game time.

The off-season arrival of Dolly, Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander has seen the likes of Njabulo Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane and Sabelo Radebe suffering from fewer opportunities.

Ngcobo is the better of the struggling trio, having so far made four Premier Soccer League appearances this season.

After Mashiane displayed promising performances last term, he has found it tough in the current campaign in which he has been on the pitch for just six minutes.

Radebe is yet to play a single league match under coach Stuart Baxter but Dolly has tipped the three players to improve.

“And there are a few youngsters at Kaizer Chiefs. Ngcobo, who is a fantastic player,” Dolly told Thomas Mlambo on the Ultimate Sport Show as per iDiski Times.

“Happy Mashiane, Radebe, they’re all doing very well and I think it’s just a little more time and then they’ll show the whole country what they can produce.”

Mashiane and Ngcobo even started in last season's Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly.

With Dolly himself having dished out star performances to become a key Chiefs player since arriving at Naturena in July, he is back in the Bafana Bafana squad.

He has managed to convince the Belgian to open up a spot for him in the national team.

Despite criticism towards Broos for overlooking the likes of Themba Zwane and Lyle Lakay, Dolly applauds the coach for handing youngsters a chance in the team.

“I’ve been watching Ethan Brooks. Teboho Mokoena has been playing in the PSL for the past few years, Sipho Mbule has been doing well,” said Dolly.

Before returning to the PSL, Dolly had spent five seasons in France playing Ligue 1 football.

Article continues below

Coming back to the PSL was regarded, in some quarters, as taking a step back in his career but the Chiefs star disagrees.

“[PSL and Ligue 1] is more or less the same, to be honest. There are obviously a few good youngsters coming up,” Dolly said.

“You know new coaches in the game that are trying to change the way we play in South Africa, which is good. But in terms of the style of play and everything, it’s more or less the same.”