Keagan Dolly believes he has been turned into a scapegoat when Kaizer Chiefs are not performing well regardless of his performance.

Dolly has been out of sorts recently

Suggests he has become a scapegoat when Chiefs falter

Dolly on what he will do to change the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Dolly suggests he is unfairly treated by Chiefs critics, especially when results are not positive.

Amakhosi have been blowing hot and cold in the Premier Soccer League, and a recent defeat against Golden Arrows piled pressure on coach Arthur Zwane and the team at large.

One player who has been criticised is the experienced Dolly, who maintains he will take whatever flack comes his way as he is one of the leaders in the squad.

WHAT HE SAID: "I knew coming to Chiefs that there would be pressure, based on where I have played before, based on how I performed in the past," Dolly said as quoted by Far Post.

"But I take it [pressure]. It is something new to me, it is a challenge that I need to deal with, and I feel like I am dealing well with it.

"I don’t feel like it’s making me feel bad towards the situation or anything. It is a challenge that I am looking forward to, you know, dealing with. And I think I’ve been doing well.

"I feel like a lot of times if the team isn’t doing very well, the blame comes to me, but I’ll take it; I’m one of the captains.

"I am one of the senior players. I have come with experience, and it is part of the game, and I just need to soldier on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dolly joined Amakhosi from Montpellier two seasons ago. He scored seven Premier Soccer League goals and assisted five times in his debut season, where he played 26 top-flight matches.

This season, he has scored three goals and provided four assists in the 19 PSL matches played.

It will be vital for Dolly to peak for Chiefs in this critical time and help them secure a Caf Champions League spot and offer stiff competition in the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Dolly has an opportunity to help Amakhosi claim the Soweto Derby bragging rights when they play Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.