Dolly set to be thrust into the limelight for Kaizer Chiefs against former side Mamelodi Sundowns?

Having at one point been threatened with possible relegation, Amakhosi won their last two league games of last season to qualify for the top eight

With exciting new signings made, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has a number of tough selection calls to make for Sunday's MTN8 quarter-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, including whether to start Keagan Dolly against his former employers.

If Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic can find their best form this season, and Dolly settles in well, the Glamour Boys could have quite a potent attacking force.

Certainly, the ingredients are there, and everyone knows what Castro, Billiat and Dolly - the CBD combination - achieved with Sundowns five, six, seven years back.

Having not won silverware since Baxter's last spell in charge - when Chiefs claimed the league title in 2015, the club is badly in need of a talismanic figure who can help them achieve their goals, and Dolly has obviously been earmarked to be that man.

To bring one of the country's most talented players, in his prime years, back from overseas, will not have been cheap; while there was no transfer fee due to the player's free-agent status, Dolly's salary would be amongst the highest in the PSL.

And so the temptation may be there to throw Dolly in from the start against Sundowns, to show confidence in him even if by Baxter's admission the player needs work on his fitness.

This is after all a knockout game that Chiefs need to win - it only takes four games to lift the MTN8 trophy.

However, it's more likely Baxter will be on the side of caution and Amakhosi fans may find themselves a little disappointed when seeing the former Montpellier forward on the bench in Tshwane.

It may well suit Dolly to come on later in a game that could go 120 minutes. In what is Chiefs' first official match of the season, there could be some tiring legs late in the game in which a fresh Dolly could take advantage with his probing passes and eye for goal.

His ability to deliver pin-point balls will be enhanced by having more space and time in the latter stages of the game - rather than in the frenetic opening hour or so.

Dolly has also had quite a bit of injury issues in recent years, another reason it may make sense to use him sparingly for now while he builds his full match fitness.

And it may make his transition into the team a little easier and take some of the pressure off - despite Dolly's class and experience, there could well be some nerves at playing for South Africa's biggest club.

The 28-year-old's career has after all stuttered a bit since leaving Sundowns five years ago - for various reasons his impact in Europe was curtailed, and so he may need a little time to regain full confidence and sharpness; getting thrust straight into the limelight at kick off on Sunday is probably not the way to go.

The stage is certainly set up nicely for Dolly to come off the bench and inflict some pain against a Sundowns side which has done that to Chiefs quite a bit in recent years.