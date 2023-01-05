Dolly insists Kaizer Chiefs have ‘own race to run' in response to Mamelodi Sundowns' title march

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly is unfazed in the face of Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns further drifting away from them.

Dolly comments on the current PSL title race

He says they will not focus on leaders Downs

Masandawana have been extending their lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi are placed fourth on the PSL table and trail Sundowns by 10 points with 14 league games having been played so far. Dolly has added his voice on the state of the league campaign as Mamelodi Sundowns are further breaking away from the chasing pack in this title race.

The Amakhosi forward says there is still a lot to play for this season despite facing what looks like an impossible task to dislodge the Tshwane giants from the top of the PSL table. He places emphasis on not minding what the Brazilians are doing but paying attention to their own PSL campaign.

WHAT DOLLY SAID: “We're only reaching the halfway mark now,” said Dolly as per Times Live. “There's still a lot to play for. I think in the past Sundowns won the league in the last 20 minutes, so anything can happen.

“I think for us it's important not to focus on what they [Sundowns] are doing. We have our own race to run. Our next focus is on Sekhukhune this weekend.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are bidding for a first league title since the 2014/15 season and that now looks like a Herculean task to achieve. Their biggest challengers to the PSL crown, Sundowns appear ruthless, winning their last eight league outings.

If they fail to catch up with Masandawana, Amakhosi still have the Nedbank Cup to play for this season. It is a trophy that would hand them the ticket to participate in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup in the event they finish the league campaign outside the top three.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS: Amakhosi are preparing to host Sekhukhune United at FNB on Saturday. It is a day they will also be celebrating their 53rd anniversary and would be keen not to taint their birthday.