Dolly and Billiat can inspire Kaizer Chiefs to success - ex-Orlando Pirates star Mahlangu

Kaizer Chiefs legend Jabu Mahlangu has stressed the importance of the Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly combination for Amakhosi.

The duo was in electrifying form as the Soweto giants snapped a four-match winless run in the PSL by securing an emphatic 4-0 win over Chippa United on Saturday evening.

Dolly walked away with the Man of the Match accolade after grabbing a brace with Billiat assisting both goals in an encounter that was played at the iconic FNB Stadium.

While Billiat grabbed an assist after he made a run in the left flank before setting up Dolly, who then returned the favour by providing the pass that led to the Zimbabwean attacker scoring after the restart.

"I thought Billiat would go down because the defender [Vuluyeke Zulu] wanted to pull him down, but he [Zulu] didn't succeed in doing so," Mahlangu told SuperSport TV.

"Again it was a good run from right cutting inside by Dolly and the finish is beautiful [for the second goal]. It is a quality goal by Dolly."

Billiat, Dolly and Leonardo Castro, who is also on the books of Chiefs, developed one of Africa's most fearsome strike forces during the trio's time together at Mamelodi Sundowns.

They played a vital role in helping Sundowns clinch the PSL title and Caf Champions League trophy in 2016, but they are yet to play together at Chiefs with Castro currently out inured.

Having formed a deadly combination with Stanton Fredericks at Chiefs during his playing days in the early 2000s, Mahlangu believes that the Dolly and Billiat combination can be key to Chiefs' success

"The understanding between Dolly and Billiat will motivate the players [their teammates]. We don't want to talk like it is only Dolly and Khama, [who are playing well]," the former Orlando Pirates star added.

"It is the whole team, but at the moment, since they played together at Sundowns, the understanding is there.

"I think once they start scoring goals like this, and assisting each then it will obviously inspire the whole team."

Dolly and Billiat have scored five goals between them from seven matches in the PSL thus far this season.