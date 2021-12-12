Dolly, Billiat & other regulars spotted training as Kaizer Chiefs gear up for Sekhukhune United

Kaizer Chiefs could field a full-strength team against Sekhukhune United as they return to action on Sunday after coronavirus had hit their camp.

Key players were spotted participating in Saturday’s training ahead of the Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium which comes after the club failed to honour their last two fixtures.

Leading a small group of players going through their paces were Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker who have all been instrumental in Amakhosi’s league campaign.

Also part of the group were Kgaokelo Sekgota, Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Anthony Akumu, Austin Dube, Daniel Cardoso, Erick Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana, Sabelo Radebe, Lazarus Kambole and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

Goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma were also training, leaving the available players enough to make a full-strength matchday squad.

Having started training on Friday, the club has also confirmed that Njabulo Blom is also back together with Leonardo Castro while a few selected reserve team players have also been training with the seniors.

Assistant coach Arther Zwane, however, described their situation as “a bit complex” as he admitted that most of the players “are not ready to play 90 minutes.”

“The sessions are called return to training and we are checking to see if they are coping physically,” Zwane told Chiefs’ website.

“In the first and second sessions, they struggled. Most of the guys are not ready to play 90 minutes. It’s a case of trying to manage match minutes so that they can all share the load.

“We will try and balance the squad so that the playing time can be shared. The good news is that over the course of the week more players have been returning to the team from isolation.”

The Glamour Boys hard at training yesterday preparing for today's game...strength, health and keenness to host the new comers.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Lesybogy2b — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 12, 2021

Apart from those ruled out because of Covid-19, defender Sifiso Hlanti and striker Samir Nurkovic are still out nursing injuries.

Cole Alexander is suspended after being shown a red card against AmaZulu, fellow midfielder Dumisani Zuma is under club sanctions following a disciplinary hearing.