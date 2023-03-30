Dolly advises Zwane on how to emulate Mosimane's Mamelodi Sundowns and make Kaizer Chiefs successful

Keagan Dolly believes Kaizer Chiefs have to sign right players and be patient like Pitso Mosimane's Mamelodi Sundowns to achieve success .

Downs have dominated SA football

Dolly states it needed patience to do that

Challenges Chiefs to emulate Masandawana

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs faithful had anticipated their team will stage a stiff challenge for Premier Soccer League and other domestic competitions this season.

However, it has not been the case; they are out of the league race and lost the MTN8 opportunity in the semis.

The Soweto giants hope to end their eight-year trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup having made it to the last eight.

Dolly is suggesting the club must exercise patience, just like Sundowns did, in their bid to get to the top.

The attacker further underlined the importance of signing players who can easily fit into the club's policy.

WHAT HE SAID: "It has been a build-up. There was a phase where Sundowns were also struggling," Dolly said.

"They made a lot of signings, and some of them didn’t even get to play for that club. But I think it has been a build-up where coach Pitso came and signed the right kind of players.

I think they built a culture for themselves where any player they sign now can fit into the team and knows exactly what he must do.

"I think that’s the direction we wanna go; there are a few new players that came into the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dolly played for the Brazilians between 2014 and 2017 before leaving for French outfit Montpellier.

He was part of the Mosimane team that won the PSL title and the Caf Champions League title in the 2015/15 season.

Chiefs are seemingly agreeing with their player, and are already shaping up for next season.

Amakhosi are set to have Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango for next season. More players are expected to be signed in the next transfer window.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane will be satisfied if Chiefs qualify for Caf Champions League next season and win the Nedbank Cup as well.