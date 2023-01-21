Dolly adds to list of Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane's concerns

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward had an off night against his former employers as Amakhosi lost 1-0 to Masandawana on Saturday evening.

The flagging form of Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly is another item on head coach Arthur Zwane's concern list.

Every team needs a talisman or two, and for some time, Dolly has been that presence for Amakhosi.

At one point it looked as if he and Khama Billiat were going to be the men to turn Amakhosi's fortunes around as they rekindled the flame they had shared from their time together at the Pretoria club.

Both were big name signings, a sign from Chiefs to their supporters that they are still serious about competing and are willing to back that up by spending big.

Amongst the top earners at the club, Chiefs invested a lot in the duo in the hopes of ending an increasingly long trophy drought, which is now just two years shy of a decade.

But the flashes of promise from the duo have become increasingly rare, be it through injury or loss of form or both.

While Billiat remains sidelined through injury, Dolly’s form has faded as the season has progressed, having made a good start.

The former Ajax Cape Town winger wasted a couple of good chances to score and overall had a frustrating evening against the Brazilians as little he tried came off. He has now netted only once in his last seven outings.

Such is his quality and class that one expects Dolly to come right at some stage. He has 12 goals and seven assists in 46 games for Chiefs so far.

But whether he has it in him to almost single-handedly lift an average team, is becoming doubtful, and he looked a bit dejected at the FNB Stadium.

With Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Ashley du Preez and Kgaogelo Sekgota also unreliable in attack, Dolly's lack of form just adds to coach Arthur Zwane's increasing problems - having now lost three games in a row while struggling with a number of players out of form.

Judging from the impact made by the young Wandile Duba, Zwane may have to turn to the 18-year-old rookie more and more in weeks ahead.