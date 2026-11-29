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Arsenal's clash with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening, in the 12th round of the Premier League, produced a controversial moment when Jeremy Doku, the Manchester City star, demanded that Jurrien Timber, the hosts' defender, be sent off for pulling his hair during a challenge between the two.

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Doku hit the deck in the 17th minute, protesting at the Arsenal defender's actions and urging the referee to show him a red card. Play stopped. The referee then listened in to the video assistant referee (VAR) room, which went back over the incident from several angles.

Television replays showed the moment again and again, yet the referee refused to award a foul against Timber or brandish a red card. Play went on amid fierce protests from Doku, who was furious with the officials for letting the Arsenal defender go unpunished.

The flashpoint fuelled debate. Doku was convinced the Arsenal defender had deliberately grabbed his hair, but VAR found nothing strong enough to overturn the referee's decision.

The game carries huge weight in the Premier League title race , with Arsenal going into it top of the table on 28 points after winning nine, drawing one and losing one of their first 11 matches.

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City sit third on 22 points, level with second-placed Brighton, after seven wins, one draw and three defeats.

That leaves them six points adrift of Arsenal. Victory at the Emirates Stadium would be a big chance to close the gap and put the fight for top spot back in focus.

Arsenal want to use home advantage and the backing of their fans to tighten their grip on top spot and pull further clear of one of their main title rivals. With the season heading into its more decisive stages, it's a huge match for both sides.