Does Zwane appointment mean more to spend for Kaizer Chiefs in the market?

The former Amakhosi winger was handed a three year contract and will be assisted by ex Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Dillon Sheppard

Now that Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their head coach for next season in Arthur Zwane, the focus falls on the playing squad and the transfer market.

There are many potential positives in appointing long-time club servant Zwane as the head coach and Amakhosi should be commended for giving the opportunity to a South African-born coach.

It’s worked at Mamelodi Sundowns and for South African football to grow and improve, we need our coaches to be given as many opportunities at the top of the game as possible.

Intentionally or not though, Zwane will most likely have been a lot more affordable than bringing in a foreign coach.





Kaizer Chiefs





Salaries and signing-on fees aside, there is the cost of relocating a foreigner to South Africa. Even more so if he brings some of his own technical team and perhaps even family members as well.

With Zwane and Sheppard continuing in their roles, quite a bit of money can be saved, and in any case, there is no reason to spend just for the sake of it.

But when it comes to boost the playing squad, perhaps it is time for Amakhosi to splash a bit more cash and not to enhance their reputation, among fans at least, of being 'budget-buyers'.

Making a couple of big signings would be a statement of intent for Chiefs’ rivals. It would appease their fans and it would create a buzz and energy that the new coaches could feed off. It would show that Zwane and Sheppard's appointment was not about budget but about giving the job to the best possible candidates at this time in the club’s story.

And most importantly, if done wisely, some big signings could help Chiefs lift themselves closer to the top and start winning things. Because they’re probably not that far off – last season’s appearance in the Champions League final suggests that, but could do with a couple of top drawer additions just to take them to the next level.



We saw last season the impact Keagan Dolly made. Another one or two in that bracket could make a significant difference.

Having saved a bit by going local, the budget must surely be there to go large in the transfer market. There are also potentially quite a few players Chiefs can say goodbye to - helping to slash the salary costs a bit and perhaps recouping some transfer fees at the same time.

Certainly all this recent talk from within the Chiefs camp of being unable to match Sundowns in the transfer window has not been good for morale and the Soweto club could really do with the boost a big signing or two brings.