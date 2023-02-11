Does this Cassius Mailula stat PROVE that Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates should be very worried?

Could Mamelodi Sundowns wonderkid Cassius Mailula prove to be an outside contender for the PSL Player of the Year?

Cassius Mailula continued his remarkable breakout season on Saturday with the winner for Mamelodi Sundowns as they dispatched Al-Hilal 1-0 in the Caf Champions League.

The youngster had already scored three goals on the continent before striking against the Sudanese heavyweights, proving he can cut it in African competition, but Hilal were a must tougher assignment.

He didn’t let Downs down after being handed a starting berth, reacting quickest to fire the Brazilians ahead from close range after the goalkeeper had spilled an effort from range.

Coupled with his seven PSL goals, it’s proving to be a sensational breakout year for Mailula, who’s pushing Peter Shalulile hard for the Golden Boot domestically, and may yet pip him for the Player of the Year award.

Certainly, a stat published this afternoon by Opta Jabu sheds light on just how effective Mailula has been for Downs this season.

“No player has been involved in more goals for Sundowns in all competitions this season than Cassius Mailua,” the stat experts shared, “14—10 [goals], four [assists], level with Peter Shalulile (11 goals, three assists).

“Productive.”

‘Productive’ is an understatement, particularly considering that Mailula is level-pegging with last year’s Golden Boot winner Shalulile.

Not only did the Namibian win the PSL top scorer’s award but he also threatened to break Collins Mbesuma’s all-time record of 25 goals in a single top flight season.

The Namibian registered 23 goals, establishing himself as one of the finest frontmen the PSL has seen, but now even he’s being equalled—for not at least—by Mailula.

The most exciting thing—or terrifying if you’re Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates—is that Mailula is only 21, and surely has significant room to grow.

Sundowns are imperious, and are already giving gametime to one of the brightest talents in the local game…imagine how dangerous the Brazilians, and Mailula, will be in one year, two years, five years.

Already tipped as the ‘Next Percy Tau’, Mailula’s immense form at such a young age suggests that Sundowns’ domestic dominance (at least) can continue for some time yet.

Maybe Chiefs and Pirates should get used to their PSL title droughts…