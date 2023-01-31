Does new Kaizer Chiefs striker Saile Basomboli have the X-factor?

Composure and confidence in front of goal are vital for any proper striker and it’s been an issue which has been plaguing most of the PSL clubs

A lack of composure has been a problem for Kaizer Chiefs strikers for some time now; will Christian Saile Basomboli, the new DR Congo signing, buck that trend?

Saile got Amakhosi fans excited after a whirlwind debut against Royal AM on Sunday.

It remains to be seen though in weeks and months ahead whether he has the technical skills, composure and mentality to handle playing for South Africa’s best-supported club.

Because what we saw on Sunday in Polokwane was an instinctive display from Saile – getting the ball, running at the opponents, and whipping in a cross, which he did brilliantly to set up Ashley du Preez for the second goal. He certainly has loads of pace and power.

However, on the two occasions when Saile had a chance to shoot, he fired a tame effort with his right foot and then skewed a left-footed effort badly wide after having done all the good work to create the chance for himself.

It was reminiscent of another of Amakhosi marksman, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, who at times can be a bit wild in front of goal.

It’s one thing firing in crosses or doing things instinctively, but the real tests arrive when a striker actually has the time to consider his options and to try and apply a measured finish - rather than just hitting the ball in the general direction of goal and hoping for the best.

Promising record

Saile does, however, arrive with a very good scoring record from his time in Zambia with Nchanga Rangers (19 in the second tier last season, seven in the top flight so far this term), and so while it might be a good idea for Chiefs fans not to get too carried away yet after Sunday’s cameo, he does appear to have goal-scoring pedigree.

Good news for Dolly?

Keagan Dolly has often been asked to play as a right-wing and offers decent pace down the flank. But the veteran is surely better suited as an attacking midfielder/ number 10, where he can be more involved and use his outstanding vision and passing to better effect.

Saile operated very effectively as a right-wing against Royal AM though, which means that Chiefs now have another good option in that spot.

They could now potentially look at using a forward like with Bimenyimana as the target man, Dolly supporting the Burundi striker, with Du Preez and Saile attacking from the flanks.

That would still leave good options off the bench including Kgaogelo Sekgota and Khama Billiat, when fit again.