Does Memela’s championship-inspiring form at AmaZulu underline an Orlando Pirates mistake?

Masandawana find themselves two points behind new log leaders Usuthu ahead of Downs' clash with the Buccaneers in Soweto on Sunday afternoon

Former Orlando Pirates striker Luvuyo Memela scored the only goal of the game as AmaZulu beat Golden Arrows to move above Mamelodi Sundowns and to the top of the PSL table.

If one had to identify Pirates' shortcoming this season, it would have to be up front, where for the most part, their strikers have disappointed.

Terrence Dzvukamanja, Jean-Marc Mundele Makusu and Gabadinho Mhango have all struggled for goals while Tshegofatso Mabasa has done well but has been held back by injury, as has Zakhele Lepasa, who has missed the bulk of the season after making a promising start for the Sea Robbers.

Of course hindsight helps, but one has to ask the question as to whether Pirates should have traded the likes of Memela and Augustine Mulenga for new arrivals like Dzvukamanja and Makusu.

Think of the difference the two of them could have made to a Pirates side who are just slightly off the pace in terms of challenging for the league title themselves and are in the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Memela's goal against Golden Arrows on Saturday was his eighth league strike of the season, adding to four assists.

It was an outstanding goal as well, a beautifully crafted left-footed curling shot from outside the box, which proved to be the difference against another title-hopeful side in Arrows.

Article continues below

It’s the kind of quality we’ve seen from the Cape Town-born Memela before, who has shown himself to be a game-breaker with his finishing prowess, while also knowing how to unlock a defence for a team-mate.

Mulenga meanwhile has five goals and 11 assists in the league. Another former Buccaneer (who admittedly left Pirates several seasons ago), Lehlohonolo Majoro, has eight league goals and two assists to his credit for Usuthu.

Imagine where Pirates could be if they had a striker or two with those sort of returns this season; instead they've had to rely upon midfielders such as Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule, Fortune Makaringe, Kabelo Dlamini and Linda Mntambo.