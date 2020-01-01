Does Maluleka signing signal end of the road for Manyisa at Mamelodi Sundowns?

The former Bucs skipper has featured just nine times for the Brazilians in the last two seasons, and could this be his final year at the club?

George Maluleka has officially joined following his departure from .

And his arrival means Sundowns have a couple of decisions to make as they already have too many central midfielders at the moment.

For instance, there is Lucky Mohomi, Oupa Manyisa, Andile Jali, Tiyani Mabunda, Sammy Seabi and Hlompho Kekana in that position.

More teams

While these are all different players with different qualities, it really makes Pitso Mosimane's job hard to choose his best two central midfielders for competitive games.

Mosimane previously indicated that the players that he will be signing will be there to help Sundowns win the Caf and not necessarily the league.

But where does this put the future of Manyisa, who featured more in continental matches in recent months?

Manyisa came in highly rated after solidifying his status as one of the best in the country in his position at .

However, life at Chloorkop hasn't been too kind to him and his football career as he has had to spend the most of his time either out in the stands watching his teammates play or on the bench.

Manyisa made cameo appearances in the Caf Champions League and although he played well in some matches, that was often not enough to dislodge either Kekana, Mabunda or Jali in the starting line-up.

Now, Maluleka's arrival coupled with the fact that Manyisa's contract is coming to an end makes the midfielder's situation even trickier.

As it stands, even Mabunda isn't a regular anymore after Jali's rise from the ashes and Kekana has already signed a four-year deal and he is the captain of the team and a reliable human being on and off the pitch.

Mosimane has the obligation to unleash Maluleka and sacrifice at least one of his midfield stars to accommodate the former Chiefs man because after all, he wouldn't sign a top player from a top club as Chiefs, without seeing the need to play him.

In addition, Maluleka isn't a player who joined Sundowns for the sake of game time as he was a regular for six-and-a-half years at Naturena.

And if that happens, it would definitely push Manyisa further down the pecking order at Sundowns - while Mohomi could be forced to leave and look for greener pastures elsewhere.

Deep down, Manyisa knows Maluleka's arrival could simply signal the end of the road for him at Sundowns; the club he is yet to enjoy playing for as much as he did at Pirates.

Article continues below

The nasty injury he suffered against Chiefs in that Shell Helix Cup in October 2019 really hampered his progress - this was the game Mosimane used to see which of his fringe players needed more game time in competitive matches.

And it didn't help Manyisa or any of the players facing a similar situation as him, and perhaps Mosimane saw the need to raid ahead of the new season.

This could mean Manyisa and his struggling teammates may well have to prepare themselves for the worst when the suspended season comes to an end sometime in August.