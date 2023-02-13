Jose Riveiro seems to be inspiring Orlando Pirates stars going by the performance and sentiments of Thembinkosi Lorch.

Lorch explained how he utilised the pockets of space

The 29-year-old created the first & scored the second goal

Pirates have looked different under Riveiro this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Lorch credited Riveiro for giving him the right tactical plan to bring down All Stars in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup clash which the Soweto giants won 2-0.

The midfielder, who was returning to action after five months out with a knee injury, was sensational following his introduction at halftime and inspired the Bucs to the victory, playing a key role in both goals, by initiating the move for the opener before finishing off the second.

Pirates had huffed and puffed in the first half with their game lacking oomph while Kabelo Dlamini, who was playing in the No 10 role, failed to get them going in the final third.

It promoted Riveiro to introduce Lorch at halftime and the midfielder did not look rusty, showing great sharpness to lift the Buccaneers by picking up passes in tight spaces which opened up what had been a stubborn All Stars defence.

Lorch was at the centre of all attacking moves for the Bucs with both goals having his imprint as he found Terrence Dzvukamanja in space before the forward passed to Monnapule Saleng to break the deadlock, and then orchestrated the second, which he finished off in style after a good one-two with the Zimbabwean.

He later revealed how Riveiro advised him to utilise the pockets of space in the encounter which had proved tough for Pirates to open up the second-tier side and it seems the Spanish tactician is beginning to reap the fruits of his labour.

Pirates have looked a different side this season with Riveiro turning them into a possession-based team who are also not afraid to build from the back.

The Buccaneers have been rivalling Mamelodi Sundowns as the side with the most possession in the PSL this season, their average of 56 percent only bettered by the Brazilians who hover around the 60 percent mark as per OptaJabu.

While it has taken time to click, Riveiro’s tactics have started to pay handsome dividends in 2023 with their nine goals in the wins over Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch and Marumo Gallants the most they've managed over a three-game run since January 2019.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Sitting on the bench helped me a lot,” said Lorch after the win over All Stars.

“I was watching the game, analysing the match, and I saw that All Stars were running all over, the coach told me that I must find the spaces, I must find the pockets.

“If you check the first goal, I was in that half-pocket, then I passed the ball to Zuka (Terrence Dzvukamanja) and he crossed to (Monnapule) Saleng.

“So, it was important for me to score, especially coming back from injury as that will boost my confidence going forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro’s words are not just rubbing off on Lorch, with winger Monnapule Saleng enjoying a great campaign, having been involved in 12 goals (eight goals and four assists) so far this campaign, more than any player at the club, after he managed two strikes and as many assists while on loan at Moroka Swallows last term.

Lorch has also proved to be the lucky charm for Pirates who have never lost a game in which he has scored (31 goals in 29 scoring games) and Riveiro will be hoping that the 29-year-old stays among the goals.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates host Maritzburg United in the PSL on Friday, seeking to build onto their cup win.