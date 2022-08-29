Amakhosi went on to win their MTN8 quarter-final clash at the Danie Craven Stadium 4-3 on penalties after the scores had been locked at 1-1

Kaizer Chiefs may have been the beneficiaries of what seemed like the PSL's first ever ‘VAR' decision, albeit an unofficial one, during Sunday's controversial MTN8 clash with Stellenbosch FC.

Were it not for a quick bit of thinking from the match officials, the game may never have gone to extra time and penalties - had Keagan Dolly's 'handball' stood and had the home side converted from the spot right at the end of regulation time.

In the end, replays clearly showed that Dolly's stomach rather than his arm had made contact with the ball, and so ultimately, referee Jelly Chavani's decision to overturn the awarded penalty was the correct one.

Considering there had already been a pitch invasion after Chiefs had equalised earlier, it was probably just as well.

Chavani seemingly made the final decision after consulting with the fourth official and his assistants, and it remains unclear if one of the officials made the call on what they had seen with the naked eye, or if perhaps, they had been in contact (via an ear-piece or a cellular phone) with someone else who had seen the TV replays.

Sometimes, handball decisions can be extremely difficult as it's not easy to tell if the player moved his arm out of the way in time, and where the contact was made.

If the two match officials nearest to the action (referee and one of the lines persons) view the incident from the wrong angle, or have their view obstructed by another player, it can become near-impossible to ensure an accurate call.

Had Chavani not decided to accept help from his colleagues, Chiefs may well have lost the game.

With that would have gone the possibility of winning R8 million and also ending a seven-year trophy drought. In some cases, wrong calls can even result in coaches losing jobs – even if not immediately.

Imagine for example Chiefs had lost on Sunday, and then continued with their inconsistent form in the league. It wouldn't be long before the pressure ramped up on Arthur Zwane and he would not have been the first coach to have been fired prematurely.

Now, with common sense having prevailed on Sunday, Zwane still has the chance to claim silverware with Chiefs, while the team’s morale has been boosted significantly – which may also help improve their league form.

A lot can hinge on one ‘small’ decision - the point is, the stakes are huge and match official mistakes can prove extremely costly.

This was another pertinent reminder.

With most major leagues around the world now using VAR, it’s surely time the PSL considers implementing it as well. With nearly all PSL matches televised, the costs of implementing VAR should not be prohibitive, although of course, proper training and guidelines would need to be laid out.

The sooner, the better.