Does Erling Haaland have a transfer release clause & which clubs could Dortmund star join?

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are all understood to be interested in signing the prolific Norway superstar this summer

Erling Haaland has been a goal-scoring machine at Borussia Dortmund, netting 25 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances this season at just 20 years of age.

The Norway international has emerged as one of the most exciting and promising young talents in European football, and naturally, numerous clubs are understood to be in pursuit of his talents.

So could Haaland leave Dortmund this summer for pastures anew, and which club could he join? Goal takes a look.

Does Erling Haaland have a transfer release clause?

It has been believed that the Dortmund star possesses a release clause between €75 million and €100m to be triggered in summer of 2022, but according to ESPN no such clause exists.

The clause was thought to allow Haaland to leave the Bundesliga side if they fail to qualify for Champions League football next season.

Which clubs could Haaland join?

A whole host of Europe's heavyweights are reported to be vying for the Norway superstar's signature, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all said to be in the race.

Haaland’s father, former Norway international Alf-Inge, even accompanied Haaland's agent Mino Raiola to Spain for meetings with Barcelona and Real Madrid officials in March.

Discussions were held with Jose Angel Sanchez, Real's general director, and with Joan Laporta, the re-elected president at Camp Nou.

Sources close to Goal have confirmed that the meetings had been planned for a while, with Haaland senior keen to survey the training facilities in Madrid.

However, it is understood that Haaland's €35 million-a-year (£30m/$42m) salary demands are out of both Liga giants' budget.

Manchester City could be well-poised to swoop in on the striker, with Pep Guardiola himself unable to rule out his side spending £100 million ($139m) on one player in the next transfer window – with the Sky Blues linked with Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

The forward has even been pictured wearing the City colours as a kid, as his father played for the Citizens from 2000 until 2003.

Chelsea, likewise, could splash the cash on a lucrative new player, a year after handing Frank Lampard over £200 million ($274m) to invest in fresh signings.

Former Leeds and Wolves defender Gunnar Halle, however, who played alongside Haaland and his father Alf Inge, conceded that there might be hope for English clubs eager to sign the striker: “It’s difficult to say, with the Spanish and English interest there are so many things now that have to be considered with his agent and everything, and the money of course will be quite a lot!

“I think a little bit of his heart will be in England because his dad was playing there with Leeds and City, but also his connection with Ole Gunnar, so I think his Dad will maybe play a part.”

Man Utd's interest in Haaland is still unclear, though they were interested in the striker before the then 20-year-old decided to leave Red Bull Salzburg for Dortmund.

Could Haaland stay at Dortmund?

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has stressed that the side intend to keep Haaland for the forseeable future.

"We plan for the long term with Erling," Zorc said in November. "[Rumours] do not have to be dealt with at all. I can see him with us for a long time."

Last month, Zorc reiterated his desire to keep hold of Haaland to Welt am Sonntag: "I have never seen someone like him. We can search Europe-wide. If he ever left us to go somewhere, there would only be a handful of clubs, but we'll try to keep him as long as possible for sporting reasons."