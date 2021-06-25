Does away goals rule help Kaizer Chiefs in their Caf Champions League tie?

The Glamour Boys are hoping to take part in the final of Africa's premier club football tournament for the first time

Kaizer Chiefs are 90 minutes away from making history as they prepare for their crucial Caf Champions League semi-final second clash against Wydad Casablanca.

The Glamour Boys are carrying a 1-0 aggregate lead into the encounter which is scheduled to be played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The two teams will meet two days after Caf's sister confederation, Uefa, announced on Thursday that the away goals rule is to be abolished in its club competitions this coming season.

The rule is applied to determine the winner of a two-legged knockout tie in cases where two teams have scored the same number of goals on aggregate over two games.

So if a tie ends in a draw and one team has scored more away goals, they will progress to the next round of the competition.

The reactions to the governing body of European football's decision have been mixed and it has created a debate about whether the rule is still beneficial for a two-legged knockout tie.

Caf is yet to indicate whether or not they will follow suit and abolish the away goals rule from its Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Young Buffaloes from Eswatini benefitted from the ruling in the current Caf Champions League campaign in the qualifying rounds.

The two-time Eswatini champions advanced to the first round on the away goals rule after they drew 1-1 with Burundian side Le Messager Ngozi in December 2020.

Chiefs are coming into their clash having grabbed an important away goal which was netted by Samir Nurkovic four minutes after the hour-mark at Stade Mohamed V last weekend.

The Soweto giants are chasing a draw or a win to secure passage into the final for the first time since the Naturena-based club's establishment in January 1970.

For Wydad, a 1-0 victory over Chiefs with see the tie end in a 1-1 draw on aggregate and extra-time is not to be played as the winners will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Wydad, who are two-time Champions League winners, would benefit from the away goals rule if the two teams draw 2-2 on aggregate.

A 2-1 victory for the Red Castle sees the tie end in a 2-2 draw on aggregate and the North African giants would advance to the Champions League final for the fifth time.

While a win by a two-goal margin or more for Wydad will also earn them a victory on aggregate and it would also be their first-ever win on South African soil.

The mission is quite clear for Chiefs avoid a defeat and a place in the final will be secured.