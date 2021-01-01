Does AmaZulu success prove Benni McCarthy's Bafana Bafana credentials?

With Usuthu playing Mamelodi Sundowns at Kings Park on Wednesday, the former Blackburn Rovers and Bucs striker will be in the limelight again

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has been one of the fans’ favourites to be appointed as the new Bafana Bafana coach, following Molefi Ntseki’s failure to qualify South Africa for the Afcon tournament.

The timing of it all is pretty good. In a week in which we are expecting to hear who the new national coach will be, McCarthy faces the biggest of domestic tests: going toe-to-toe with the all-conquering, record-breaking Brazilians.

Adding meat to the clash is that Sundowns will have been stung by last weekend’s Nedbank Cup semi-final upset at the hands of TTM, while on the other hand, AmaZulu come into the game in sizzling form and are hot on Downs’ heels, just six points off the PSL pacesetters and defending champions.

So it will be all eyes on Benni for SA soccer lovers who tune in tomorrow. And as we know from his illustrious playing career, performing - and winning - in front of the biggest audiences has never been an issue for the Capetonian.

If he can get his side to halve the deficit on Downs, it would be another notch on his belt and another small reason why perhaps Safa should be looking at hiring McCarthy.

There are several other reasons, as Goal previously highlighted.

The numbers

It’s AmaZulu’s recent form which has got people talking and which has thrust the 43-year-old into the limelight.

The team in green have a 100% record from their last five games and have lost only one of their last 14. They’ve also won 10 of their last 12 matches.

Pressure of expectation, and overcoming a shaky start

It wasn’t an easy job McCarthy took on, because with the huge investment made by new owner Sandile Zungu, came high expectations.

It’s easy to forget that Benni actually had a bit of a nervy start in Durban – he won only one of his opening six matches, losing twice and drawing three times. A couple more bad results and things could have gone in a different direction.

It was to his credit that McCarthy brushed that aside and now has his team sitting second on the table and biting at Sundowns’ heels.

Handling big personalities

With a lot of big-name signings at AmaZulu, it may not have been easy to keep everyone happy. But the Champions League winner does indeed seem to have a united squad, and has not been scared to make the big calls, such as giving limited game-time to Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala.

After hitting the ground running in his first coaching job in the PSL at Cape Town City, McCarthy seems to be learning and improving all the time in terms of his all-round capabilities.

Yes, he lacks the experience of other coaches, but he seems a natural fit for the job - it’s surely going to be sooner rather than later before Safa also decides it’s Benni’s time.