Doctor Khumalo's message to Baccus: The No.15 jersey is like a gold mine at Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto-born legend has warned the Amakhosi midfielder that the shirt carries a lot of weight and therefore he will need to be on another level

legend Doctor Khumalo has weighed in on Kearyn Baccus' ambitions to wear to the No.15 jersey at the club.

Baccus, who was born in Durban but grew up in , recently revealed his desire to wear Amakhosi's most famous jersey number.

This despite being handed the No.6 shirt when he arrived at Naturena from Melbourne City.

Khumalo said while he hasn't seen Baccus in action, the player must do some research on the history of the No.15 jersey before requesting to don it, saying it would be like wearing a gold mine.

"I have heard about the story [of Baccus wanting to wear the No.15 jersey at Chiefs]. I haven't seen the player playing and believe it or not, I didn't retire the jersey; the chairman is the one who retired the jersey. I saw the story about it." said Khumalo in an interview with SABC Sport.

"Bobby [Motaung] told me about the kind of player he is because I chill with Bobby most of my time but if he [Baccus] believes he's the best player, I don't think it's my nature to say no to him."

"But he must know that he would be wearing... angazi [I don't know] because it was something that the Love and Peace supporters used to cherish. So, he must know that he would be wearing a gold mine and he will have to dig deep for that gold in order for the smiles to be out."

Khumalo said he hasn't spoken to Baccus but he is more than ready to sit the player down if he comes over to him just like he did with Malombo Lichaba when he first joined Amakhosi.

"He's more than welcome to speak to me but I haven't spoken to him. I don't want to put pressure on him but he needs to look at the history first and ask relevant individuals to say, 'who was wearing this jersey?' because I did the same," Khumalo added.

"I even went to Malombo Lichaba and said, 'can I please wear the No.15 jersey?' and he said, 'with pleasure'."

However, he revealed it would be up to Kaizer Motaung to decide if he wants to bring the No.15 jersey out of retirement, but Khumalo doesn't have a problem with the jersey being handed to Baccus.

"He can wear it but only if the chairman allows him to do that," concluded Khumalo.