Doctor Khumalo and Jerry Sikhosana join Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search technical team

The KYTS team will be at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday after the first set of trials was held in East London last weekend

South African football legends Doctor Khumalo and Jerry Sikhosana are have joined the Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search (KYTS) technical team.

They have replaced former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba, who recently parted ways with National First Division (NFD) side Witbank Spurs.

“The Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search (KYTS) added the expertise of two legends of South African football, former midfield genius Doctor Khumalo and ex- striking sensation Jerry Sikhosana to the technical team for the seventh edition,” said Ke Yona Team Search’s Sisa Majola.

“The illustrious duo will work alongside head coach Khabo Zondo, who has been a part of the Nedbank KYTS since its inception in 2013, in finding the best amateur talent in the country and put them on the path to a professional football career,” he added.

Zondo, Sikhosana and Khumalo are expected to unearth talented youngsters during the seventh edition of the KYTS programme and Nedbank’s Sponsorship Manager Tutu Ntuli is looking forward to working with them.

“We are delighted to have three respected figures in South African football leading KYTS this year," added Ntuli.

“Nedbank is a long-time investor in the future of football in and we are proud to bring star quality and decades of football experience and guidance to players," he continued.

“These individuals will be of great benefit to the youngsters. It is a dream of many of these young players to work with coaches who have truly seen it all in their careers and played at the very highest level. We are thrilled to be able to give the players this experience,” Ntuli concluded.

Furthermore, Percy Moloi, Collen Mashawa and goalkeeper coach Tshepo Makgata have also been included in the technical team.