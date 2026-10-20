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Abdelmawgood Samir
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"Do you know what Polish means?": a surprise question that sparks laughter from Mbappé and ignites the Clásico

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

What's the story?

The temperature is already rising ahead of the eagerly awaited Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Cameras from the programme "El Día Después" on "Movistar Plus+" caught an unexpected exchange between Kylian Mbappé and Chendo, the Royal club's delegate, during the closing minutes of the La Liga clash with Sevilla.

A moment that draws attention before the Clasico

Real Madrid had just substituted their French striker, who bagged twice in a 4-1 win over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu. With Mbappé off, the home fans struck up one of their familiar jibes aimed at Barcelona: "He's a Pole who can't dribble!".

Chendo turned to the Frenchman and asked whether he knew what the word "Pole" meant. Mbappé, visibly caught off guard, replied: "The songs?".

The Real Madrid delegate kept talking but cupped his hand over his mouth so the cameras couldn't pick up his words. The exchange ended with both men laughing.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

RMA

RMA

The background to the chant

In certain corners of Spanish football rivalry, the term "Pole" is used to refer to Catalans in a mocking or negative context.

Once again, the chant finds itself under the spotlight, and the timing is hardly a coincidence with the two rivals about to collide.

All of this lands just days before the season's first Clasico. Barcelona host Real Madrid next Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou, a fixture certain to crank the rivalry up another notch.

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