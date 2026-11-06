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VfB Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß is reportedly high on Manchester United's list of "shadow managers".

According to the Independent, Hoeneß is highly regarded by decision-makers at Old Trafford, who are considering alternatives to their under-pressure head coach Michael Carrick.

Luring Hoeneß away from Stuttgart would take considerable effort and could be expensive, the British online newspaper notes. The 44-year-old took charge of VfB in spring 2023 during a relegation battle and is now in the Champions League with Stuttgart for the second time. His contract runs until 2028, so United could have to pay a hefty compensation fee to secure him.

Real Madrid reportedly considered Sebastian Hoeneß in the spring

The nephew of Bayern Munich patron Uli Hoeneß has frequently been linked with Europe's top clubs because of his outstanding work at VfB, and Real Madrid reportedly considered him in the spring. "It doesn't affect me that much," Hoeneß said of the Real Madrid speculation.

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About a year earlier, immediately after speculation linked him with prominent German suitors Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, Hoeneß had signed a new contract at Stuttgart. He feels very comfortable at the club, where he once played as a youth player.

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United, meanwhile, are enduring another turbulent season. Carrick took over from the sacked Ruben Amorim at the start of the year and initially enjoyed great success, guiding the Red Devils into the Champions League. But another serious slump has hit the red half of Manchester this season, leaving Carrick's position increasingly precarious.

Could Carrick leave Manchester United despite comeback against Roma?

United might have sacked Carrick before their welcome 3-2 Champions League win against Roma during the week, but according to the Independent, the club's decision-makers are far from sure who would be a suitable and available successor.

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Former Newcastle coach Eddie Howe is reportedly not rated nearly as highly as previously thought, while United also have internal doubts about former Germany coach Julian Nagelsman. The same applies to Fabian Hürzeler, who is enjoying success with Brighton & Hove Albion, though his likely hefty compensation fee would also be a problem.

United's extraordinary comeback win over Roma may yet affect Carrick's future at Old Trafford. For that to last, though, he needs a significant result in the Premier League, where United face Aston Villa on Sunday. After nine matchdays, Carrick's side sit 17th, immediately above the relegation zone.