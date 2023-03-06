Do Orlando Pirates players have it easy? Lepasa reveals difference between Riveiro & Hunt

Orlando Pirates loanee Zakhele Lepasa has explained how he is finding training at SuperSport United tougher than at his parent club.

Lepasa explained how the two teams’ training differ

Pirates loanee said he finds it tougher at SuperSport

The forward’s two goals helped his new side to victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Lepasa revealed the differences in match preparation between the Buccaneers and Matsatsantsa, seeming to suggest that Pirates players have it easy, going by what he has seen at SuperSport.

The forward scored his first two goals for his new club when his double helped SuperSport to a 2-1 win over Golden Arrows on Sunday to open a five-point gap between Matsatsantsa and third-placed Pirates who also have ambitions of qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

Lepasa joined SuperSport on a six-month loan deal after struggling for game time at Pirates, where he made 13 appearances across all competitions this season, while scoring one goal.

The striker recently revealed that he forced a move out of the Buccaneers for fear of his career stalling due to his spells on the bench and he seems to be enjoying his new surroundings.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “To work hard, we [SuperSport players] work extremely hard,” said Lepasa as quoted by FarPost.

“We were running the hill for like an hour, then we went to play a friendly against Swallows FC for 90 minutes.

“Normally when these things happen, I expect a day off or two from where I come from, but here you must still train. No one is sulking but he [SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt] pushes you.

“When you play, you see how easy it becomes in the field. When you look at the squad, maybe it’s not as big as where I come from, but when they play big teams, they still do well because of that [working hard].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lepasa has remained guarded on whether he will return to Pirates at the end of the season but SuperSport will be hoping that he continues scoring to help them secure continental football.

Competition for a starting place upfront is tough at Pirates where Terrence Dzvukamanja and Kermit Erasmus are the currently preferred by coach Jose Riveiro while new signing Souaibou Marou is also angling for game time.

Evidence Makgopa, Ndumiso Mabena and Bienvenu Eva Nga are the other forwards in the squad who rarely get opportunities.

WHAT’S NEXT? Lepasa will come up against his parent club when Pirates host SuperSport on March 18, in a match that will have a big bearing on who between the two teams finishes second.