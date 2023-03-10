Do Orlando Pirates lack leaders? Erasmus hints at what could be ailing the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus has seemed to suggest that the current squad lacks leaders compared to his first spell at the club.

Erasmus talked about Pirates’ past & present

The striker feels the current squad lacks leaders

32-year-old has struggled for form & consistency

WHAT HAPPENED? Erasmus explained the gulf in class between the team he was part of between 2013 and 2016 and now, having rejoined the Soweto giants at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The striker feels the current squad lacks leaders in the mold of Siyabonga Sangweni and Lucky Lekgwathi who commanded great respect in the dressing room since they were more of “men before they were players.”

Erasmus left Pirates in 2016 for spells in Europe, starting with French side Rennes before a loan move to Lens, after which he joined Swedish club AFC Eskilstuna, followed by a brief stint at Vitoria de Setubal in Portugal.

He returned to South Africa in December 2018 and signed for Cape Town City before switching to Mamelodi Sundowns two years later.

Having rejoined the Buccaneers at the end of his contract with Sundowns, Erasmus has struggled for form, managing just one league goal, forcing coach Jose Riveiro to drop him in favour of Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Pirates have lacked consistency, especially in the first half of the season, which saw them fall off the title race, and the 33-year-old feels it could be down to the absence of leadership within the squad.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “The previous time I joined the club, there were a lot of senior players, a lot of serious men, in the likes of Siyabonga Sangweni, Lucky Lekgwathi,” Erasmus said in an interview with the club's in-house channel.

“Those guys are men before they are footballers and that discipline they had as men is transferred on the field and those are the things that rub off on other players if you are willing to listen.

“I’ve learnt so much from those players and I still have contact with them. Now being a senior player, the group of players we had back then was a balanced group similar to what it is now where the harmony of the group is good, we gel with each other, there are no egos.

“The difference from being here the first time is learning the demands of the club and fans and realising that the 90 minutes you are given to play, the supporters’ happiness is dependent of the efforts you are willing to give. Sometimes, supporters understand if we lose but not if we do not put in an effort.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates strikers have disappointed this season as Erasmus and Dzvukamanja have scored just four goals between them, with the burden left to winger Monnapule Saleng who has carried the Bucs with his 12 strikes in all competitions.

Riveiro’s relatively young squad are among five teams vying to finish second in the PSL and qualify for the Champions League and the fight might perhaps have been easy if they had many winners in the team.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates host lower league side Venda Football Academy in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 on Saturday.