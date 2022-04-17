Do Orlando Pirates fans want a Micho reunion?

by Joel Omotto

Orlando Pirates fans have called on former coach Milutin Sredojevic, popularly known as Micho, to return and rescue the club from trouble.

Sredojevic, now coach of the Uganda Cranes, had two stints with Pirates, first in 2006 and then from 2017-2019, and is remembered for the second spell which yielded back-to-back second place finishes in the PSL and the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final.

“People say how time flies, it was the 2002 Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup with SC Villa, Kampala Uganda, my first trophies in African football where it all started. They were overall 17 trophies in six different countries but your first, you will never forget,” Micho wrote on Twitter this weekend, remembering his coaching journey in Africa that has taken him to Uganda, South Africa, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zambia and Egypt.

The comment drew immediate reaction from a number of fans, most of them Pirates’, who want to see him return and lift their side, currently sitting fifth in the PSL table on 39 points, 18 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Please come back coach, our team is no longer the same since you left,” replied @limzozo15, accompanying his comment with a crying emoji.

“We need you back at Pirates, coach Micho. Things have never been the same again since you left. Need the good old days back,” wrote @kwekuthehustle, joining the calls to have the coach return.

@OkochaMahlambi is also in awe of Sredojevic’s achievements in Africa and would not mind him back with the Buccaneers.

“Wow! Mr Micho you come along way with Uganda. You got actual football DNA and still need you at Orlando Pirates. #SA,” he said.

“We miss you at Pirates. You gave us nothing but a special football team with a very entertaining football style,” was @Small_99’s comment.

@Tebogo09488449 believes a trophy will arrive at Pirates if the Serbian tactician returns.

“Coach Micho, you owe us one of those at Pirates, see you soon,” he replied, referring to the trophies the coach was holding in the photo.

It is not just Pirates fans who want to see him return.

“I request that you return to SC Villa to rescue the situation, things aren't good,” said Villa fan @SsebunyaFrdri3 in reference to the coach who guided the Ugandan side to three straight league titles between 2001 and 2004.

Article continues below

Calls for the ‘Serbian Wolf’ to return in a coaching capacity in South Africa come despite his conviction on two counts of sexual assault in South Africa in October 2021.

The Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) Regional Court sentenced him to two separate three-year jail terms, both of which were suspended for five years, although he appealed the ruling and denied any wrongdoing.