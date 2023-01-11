‘Do not look for colour, look at my stats’ - Chippa United’s Mammila defend himself amid ongoing winless run

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has responded vehemently after he was questioned on whether he fears for his job amid poor results.

Mammila defends his stats at Chippa

Pressure mounted more after Mamelodi Sundowns loss

Suggested race might be playing a factor

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chilli Boys were beaten by Sundowns on Tuesday, increasing pressure on the coach.

Speaking after the match the South African wanted to know whether the same questions of his time at the club are asked to white coaches whose teams have also been performing poorly.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I don’t need to be a white person to be where I am," lamented Mammila as per FARPost.

"Don’t look for colour, guys. Look at my stats. I have won four, drawn two, I have lost three. The white guy, how many games did he lose? Three games in a row.

"Did you ask him this question [about his future]? The answer is no. Why? Morgan is a rural boy.

"In football, this is business, my friend. If the results are not coming, remember you are talking to management. I know these things, I have fired coaches when the results were not coming."

"I know this game; I know the worth of the status. Remember, Chippa are more worth than other statuses because of where Chippa are and the sponsors that they are having."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mammila, who started the season as the chief executive officer of All-Stars, asked that he be judged by the stats he has posted at the club.

"But football does not lie, the stats do not lie. Can you fire a coach who plays like this? Will you get a better person who can play like this?" he added.

"Will you get a coach who can win four games in a row? Who can take a team from number 16 to number six?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mammila was appointed in September when Daine Klate was sacked. He went on to win four consecutive Premier Soccer League matches, which was a record for the Eastern Cape team.

But in the last five games, Chippa are without a win, as they have lost three games and drew in the other two.

The fluctuation of the results from good to bad has consequently increased pressure on Mammila, who remains confident at the moment.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIPPA UNITED? The Chilli Boys will host Cape Town City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.