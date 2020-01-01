Do Mamelodi Sundowns really need SuperSport United winger Modiba?

The promising player will have to make a huge decision if Matsatsantsa reach an agreement to sell him to Masandawana

have renewed their interest in SuperSport United player Aubrey Modiba.

As Goal previously reported, Masandawana have made contact with Matsatsantsa over the 24-year-old player's availability ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane is known to be a big fan of Modiba, who is one of the top left-footed players in the country.



The close working relationship between the two Tshwane giants could see Modiba join a long list of players that have left Matsatsantsa for Masandawana over the years.

This then begs the question - do Sundowns really need Modiba?

What Does Modiba Offer?

Modiba has proved to be a reliable utility player at SuperSport having flourished while operating as a left-back and left-winger.

Blessed with impressive stamina, Modiba tends to push forward to provide crosses upfield and also tracks back and defends effectively against opponents' attacks whenever he is deployed as a left-back.

The Bafana Bafana international has the technical skill and pace to beat the full-back in one-on-one situations hence he is often used as a left-winger by SuperSport head coach Kaitano Tembo.

Furthermore, Modiba is a threat in front of goal having netted 18 goals for Matsatsantsa in the since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, and he finished the last two seasons as the team's top scorer in the league.



The Polokwane-born player is also very creative having registered 10 assists in the league last season and only left-winger Deon Hotto had more assists (13) than the man nicknamed Postman, who is currently on three for this term.

What Do Sundowns Have At The Moment?

Sundowns boost a formidable squad which is filled with quality players hence there are high expectations to deliver trophies every season at the club.

The reigning PSL champions have Tebogo Langerman and Lyle Lakay competing in the left-back position with the former being the first-choice and a presence in the starting line-up whenever he is fit and available.

Themba Zwane, who is one of the best players in the country, owns the left-wing position and his consistent displays have seen natural left-winger Modiba's namesake, Aubrey Ngoma, fall out of favour at Sundowns.

Masandawana also have attackers like Phakamani Mahlambi and Anthony Laffor, who are can be assigned to either side of the field which means Mosimane has depth in the left-wing position.

Huge Gamble

Sundowns already have a player, who is similar to Modiba in Lakay as the SuperSport academy product has done well when providing cover in the left-back and left-wing positions.

Modiba would have to dislodge Langerman and Lakay in order to play in the left-back position, while there is stiff competition in the left-wing position with Zwane and Ngoma vying for it.

Much was expected from George Lebese when he joined Masandawana from in a big transfer in 2017, but the experienced left-winger failed to live up to expectations and he has since left the club.

A transfer to Sundowns could prove suicidal for Modiba's career as there is no guarantee that he will get regular game time at the club and continue his development as a promising player.



The former star will have to hope for better luck if he does move to the Chloorkop-based giants where many talented players have seen their careers stall over the years.

This includes Modiba's former SuperSport teammate Jeremy Brockie, who is now clubless after being dumped by Sundowns last month.