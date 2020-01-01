Do Mamelodi Sundowns really need Cape Town City striker Erasmus?

The Port Elizabeth-born hitman has 13 goals to his name since joining the Citizens but is he the player Mosimane should go for right now?

Rumours continue doing the rounds that are after the services of striker Kermit Erasmus.

Coach Pitso Mosimane has already addressed the reports, saying the timing has to be perfect for him to sign the diminutive former marksman.

Erasmus has been City's go-to-man in terms of goals this season - scoring 10 times in 20 competitive matches so far this season.

This despite missing a few matches through injury at the start of the campaign.

But do Sundowns really need Erasmus at this stage?

Mosimane has already indicated that none of the players he will be signing are to help Sundowns in domestic competitions but to add quality to the squad for them to win the Caf again and return to Club World Cup with an eye to win it.

According to Mosimane, club president Patrice Motsepe is eyeing the Club World Cup - but for them to achieve that, especially against the best teams in the world, means they must have enough depth and quality across all departments.

As things stand, Sundowns are arguably unmatched in terms of depth and quality in the but they continue to look for players who can come in and keep those in the squad on their toes.

While it may make perfect sense for Sundowns to want to sign Erasmus given his experience, eye for goal and hard work, moving to the Tshwane giants may somehow hamper the striker's progress.

At 29, Erasmus should be playing more regularly but there are no guarantees that he will get to achieve that at Sundowns for different reasons.

Mosimane is looking for players with goals in them - and while Erasmus fits the bill, the truth is that there are so many players with a similar style to his in the current squad.

For instance, Lebogang Maboe came in as an attacking midfielder but he was pushed a bit higher to provide the goals for the club when no one appeared to be taking the initiative.

Granted Maboe has struggled to score goals this term but that doesn't make him an incapable player - and he needs the coaches to make time and assist him in returning to the top again.

There is also Phakamani Mahlambi; a top player who scores goals when given a chance, as well as Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino.

The abovementioned players have given Sundowns exactly what Erasmus would bring to Sundowns - pace, fewer goals and more assists - and bringing in the former SuperSport United forward on board would mean some players would have to sit on the bench.

Erasmus isn't a 15-goal-per-season striker, and that alone means he'd likely score more or less the same number of goals per season as Vilakazi, Sirino or even Themba Zwane.

Erasmus can score and play as a No.9 but he's more effective coming from deeper - just like the likes of Sirino, Vilakazi and Mahlambi - and Sundowns need a natural No.9 more than they need an all-rounder.

And if Erasmus doesn't hit the ground running, like Jeremy Brockie two seasons ago, then chances are that he would end up regretting the move to Sundowns.

In addition, Sundowns have recently gone back to the basics by promoting players from within their youth ranks - and those youngsters deserve to be given a platform in order to grow and become established players.

These players include Promise Mkhuma, Sphelele Mkhilise and Keletso Makgalwa, and signing an experienced player like Erasmus could definitely deprive them the opportunity to showcase their talent at the highest level of South African football.

If Erasmus feels the need to leave Cape Town City for another club in the near future then he'd have to be smart in his choices, but for now, he is certainly not the player Sundowns really need.

Mosimane should focus more on getting a player or two to compete with Mauricio Affonso, especially with Brockie set to leave the club at the end of the season.