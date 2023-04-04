Do Kaizer Chiefs still need Andile Jali with Samkelo Zwane around? Khanye compares Amakhosi starlet to Sundowns star

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker Junior Khanye has suggested Samkelo Zwane might reach Andile Jali's heights if he continues to improve.

Zwane promoted to Chiefs senior team this season

Has been one of Amakhosi's better players

Why Khane likens him to Jali, the Sundowns veteran

WHAT HAPPENED: At just 21 years old, Zwane is actively involved with the Kaizer Chiefs senior team.

On Saturday, he won the Man of the Match Award as Amakhosi claimed a 2-1 win against 10-man Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium.

The youngster, who replaced the suspended Yusuf Maart, gave a good account of himself and impressed Khanye, who has now made a huge claim about the midfielder, likening him to legendary Sundowns midfielder Jali.

WHAT HE SAID: "You can't make him a defensive midfielder because he knows how to combine better than when [Yusuf] Maart and [Siyethemba] Sithebe are in that position. He knows how to make the team gel," Khanye told iDiski Times.

"He kind of reminds me of Andile Jali, although Jali is obviously better and more experienced.

"I think Kaizer Chiefs have to understand that Zwane is not a defensive midfielder. He is not strong in defence but can help the team going forward.

"Sithebe can’t get out of sticky situations and he can’t even call for the ball. But the boy can call for the ball and he is more skillful. He knows how to hit a forward pass. His energy reminds me of Jali when he arrived at [Orlando] Pirates. Well, he will never be in that class but he’s got the potential to become one of the best.

"He is also able to protect the ball so he is a very good ball player and he is able to screen before he receives it. He knows football and today he gave Kaizer Chiefs balance so they could play, and I think the understanding he has with Mdu [Shabalala] is wonderful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coach Arthur Zwane recently stated he is happy promoting youngsters but conceded there are tactical challenges involved.

This season, Zwane and Shabalala have played vital roles for the Glamour Boys in their bid to qualify for Caf Champions League and win the Nedbank Cup.

Backpage

It is interesting to see whether Mangethe can stick with the duo as Chiefs push to achieve their targets with just a couple of weeks remaining to conclude the season.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi will be hosting Marumo Gallants in their next Premier Soccer League game to be played this weekend at the FNB Stadium.