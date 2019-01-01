Do Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Orlando Pirates to win the league?

Pitso Mosimane recently said Mamelodi Sundowns didn't have to win against Amakhosi to win the league, and the same applies to the Soweto Derby

It may have been five full years since last beat in the league, but the truth is the Naturena-based side isn't under pressure to win Saturday's Soweto Derby.

The significance of this encounter is similar to that of the game in midweek - it's just another three points.

However, the three points against one another in this clash are more precious and they feel like six points for anyone who wins on the day.

Amakhosi sit comfortably at the top of the log, 12 points ahead of their arch-rivals and any result would still see them top the standings no matter what happens elsewhere.

But as Ernst Middendorp said, Chiefs want to collect as many points as possible now that they are on a roll as it would be crucial in determining who wins the league at the end of the season.

So, for Chiefs, they are trying to keep their solid start to the campaign intact more than anything and keeping the distance between them and their fellow title rivals.

Surely, Amakhosi would want to get a positive result against their nemesis, make their supporters happy by giving them that early Christmas present.

Apart from that, the players would want to be a part of history that ended Pirates' dominance over Chiefs by trying to beat them on the day.

However, their life and league title-winning chances don't depend on this result.

Pirates dominated this fixture for five years, but they still couldn't win the league in this time. They only received the bragging rights and give their fans something to talk about whenever the two sets of fans interact.

For strugglers Pirates, this game means so much more than their league placing because of their slow start to the season.

While they would want to continue earning that respect from Chiefs by beating them, a win on Saturday could go a long way in reviving their season.

As things stand, Pirates are not in the title race and know it would take a series of good results for them to get back into the mix and this could be the game to turn it all around.

The bragging rights are not all that Pirates should go into this encounter looking for because Chiefs fans would still find something to brag about no matter the outcome of the Soweto Derby. Chiefs know they will remain at the summit of the log.

Pirates need this Soweto Derby win more than Chiefs to also try and stop them from getting too far ahead of everyone as Rhulani Mokwena said earlier this week, but whether or not they succeed, Middendorp's men would still fancy their chances of winning the league given their current form.