Do Kaizer Chiefs have a crisis in defence?

Kaizer Chiefs pair Daniel Cardoso and Siyabonga Ngezana were the latest two Amakhosi defenders to give away soft goals, in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City.

Already this season we've seen Erick Mathoho making several high profile blunders. And having not been too convincing earlier in the campaign either, Cardoso made another costly mistake on Saturday against City when his header back to the goalkeeper was intercepted by Craig Martin and then fired into net.

For the second goal Ngezana was at fault as he backed off City left-back Terrence Mashego, who ran all the way into the box to score.

Ngezana has only just been establishing himself in the team and had done okay until Saturday, although even he has not convinced consistently over the past few years.

It was poor defending against Mashego, which looked even worse in replays and his confidence may suffer - as is the case with the majority of the Amakhosi defence.

The two simple errors followed on a couple of bad elementary mistakes by Njabulo Ngcobo in midweek against Golden Arrows, one of which led to the Durban team scoring the game's only goal.

Possibly Sifiso Hlanti (who did well before getting injured), and Reeve Frosler aside, it's tough to find any names from the list of Chiefs defenders who have excelled this season.

None of Cardoso, Ngcobo, Mathoho, Ngezana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Austin Dube and Njabulo Blom - who is in any case a midfielder - have really impressed. There are not many players there who suggest that they can be part of a rock solid defence for years to come.

And as Chiefs go into the final four game of the season, looking to try and arrest a four-match losing streak, it’s anyone’s guess which of an under-performing bunch of defenders will line up at the back in the next few weeks

It must be concerning to stand-in coach Arthur Zwane, especially the number of reckless individual mistakes being made.

With a new Chiefs coach expected to come in and make changes, and with a number of players probably reaching the latter stages of their career, there could - or at least should be - substantial changes in the Amakhosi defence next season.

The same could probably be said though about most areas of the pitch.

Zwane admitted as much.

"There is so much. When you have a team that you have so many challenges, when you're trying to fix this problem at the back. And you have a problem in the midfield," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"When you try to fix the problem in midfield, you have a problem upfront."