Do Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates want to compete? - Modise questions transfer inactivity

Former Orlando Pirates winger Teko Modise feels Kaizer Chiefs and the Buccaneers need to be more active in the transfer market to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance in domestic football.

Modise’s remarks come after Chiefs and Pirates were inactive during the mid-season transfer period as they signed no new players.

Chiefs, instead, resorted to extending the contracts of seven players, while Pirates were quiet.

While the Soweto giants did not sign any new players, Sundowns brought in Teboho Mokoena from SuperSport United, as well as Bradley Ralani from Cape Town City.

“Maybe the question is do they want to compete with [Sundowns]? We’re busy saying ‘teams want to compete,’ but why are they selling?” Modise told iDiski Times.

“Maybe chances are they don’t want to compete. Also, Sundowns have been dominant for the past 10 years. For them [Chiefs and Pirates] to start their own dominance they need to start somewhere. They need to sign their own players.”

As Chiefs continue the remainder of the season, they entered negotiations to sign the likes of Mokoena, Siyethemba Sithebe and Victor Letsoalo but nothing materialised.

Not only Modise has castigated Chiefs for walking away from the transfer market empty-handed but their former player Robson Muchichwa as well.

“The need was there to bring in quality players, not just any players. They needed quality players to come to compliment those who are there,” Muchichwa told Soccer Laduma.

"Chiefs are a big club and they need to have enough depth in terms of quality players. They really needed to sign, we can't run away from that. For a team that has not won a trophy for five to six years, you can't tell me that they did not need to sign.

“There is a team winning the league every season, but they are still signing players. I don't know what their reason was. Maybe they have a plan.

"But I still feel that they should have brought in players to beef up and start building for next season. If you want to win things, you need to pay. If you want quality, you need to take out the money and pay.”

As Chiefs resume their PSL campaign, they are fourth on the standings while Pirates are second, 14 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.