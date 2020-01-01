Do fans still have Mokwena to blame for Orlando Pirates inconsistency?

Goal discusses Bucs' problems as they persist even after the young tactician was replaced by Zinnbauer

A New Year, but same old problems for as they dropped points in their maiden match in 2020.

The Buccaneers' record of being consistently inconsistent continues following their 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein in match on Saturday.

It has been a frustrating season for the Bucs faithful, who were hoping for a change of fortune after Josef Zinnbauer's arrival late last month.



Goal discusses what went wrong for Pirates in Bloemfontein:

Inconsistency

Pirates were hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Black as they ended 2019 in style in what was Zinnbauer's first match in charge of the team.



However, they let a lead slip in the closing stages of the match as the Soweto giants' season, which has been characterised by their inability hold on to a lead, continues.

The four-time PSL champions are yet to win two matches in a row in the current campaign and the gap between them and the top four teams on the league log keeps on widening.

Similarities In Play





Zinnbauer named a very offensive team with Ben Motshwari starting as a holding midfielder behind the attacking quintet of Fortune Makaringe, Vincent Pule, Augustine Mulenga, Frank Mhango and Justin Shonga.

Just like under Rhulani Mokwena's guidance, Pirates played an open game against Celtic, who were allowed to create their chances throughout the match and one could see that Siwelele were bound to score, which they eventually did.



It was a similar approach and style of play which was used by Mokwena during his reign as a caretaker coach, as Pirates struggled to hold on to a two-goal lead or more and as a result, they have won by two clear goals only twice this season.

Player Substitutions





The Pirates technical team were prone to making questionable substitutions during Mokwena's reign and this trend seems to be continuing under the new coach.

When the Buccaneers were under pressure with Phunya Sele Sele looking to level matters in the second half, Zinnbauer delayed making changes and when he did he introduced an attacking player, Kabelo Dlamini, when Bucs were protecting a lead.

The visitors, who were without Mokwena on the bench at Dr Molemela Stadium, paid the price as the backline was not offered enough protection and Celtic deservingly snatched a late equalising goal.

Defensive Mistakes

Pirates have made many defensive mistakes which have led to goals this season with the likes of Wayne Sandilands, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Happy Jele and Alfred Ndengane being the culprits.

Motshwari joined that list against Siwelele as he was to blame when the hosts restored parity after he lost possession in his own half and was punished by Siphelele Luthuli.

The midfielder mistakenly passed the ball to Victor Letsoalo instead of clearing it away and the Celtic striker quickly set-up Luthuli, who scored with Nyauza reacting late to try and block the long-range shot.