Dludlu unveils Bantwana final squad for Cosafa U17 Women's Cup

The team's coach has named her squad for the regional youth championship billed for next month in Nelson Mandela Bay

Simphiwe Dludlu has announced her Bantwana final squad for the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup to be held from November 4-14 in .

Dludlu has trimmed her initial list to 20 players, with two goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and five strikers for the tournament in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Commenting on her final list, the coach, who led the team to a 1-0 friendly defeat to Banyana Banyana, believes her side are in good shape to challenge for the trophy this time on home soil.

“When you go to Cosafa you find players that are bigger and stronger and our practice game against Banyana Banyana gave us that resistance," she told Safa.net.

"We wanted to see how they behave and analyse their mental strength. We still have some work to do but I am happy with my squad selection.”

Bantwana are hoping to win the regional youth competition for the first time after they finished as runners-up in the inaugural age-grade regional championship held last year in Mauritius.

As African 2021 Women's World Cup qualification finalist, they will aim to surpass last year's feat but must edge Comoros, , Zambia, Zimbabwe and Comoros in a round-robin event.

They will start their campaign against Zambia on November 4 at The Oval before taking on Zimbabwe two days later, Tanzania on November 8 and will wrap up against Comoros on November 12.

Bantwana Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Karabo Mohale, Manana Myeki

DEFENDERS: Mihle Lumko, Hlela Philisani, Nkateko Nkhuna, Shannon Macomo, Thimna Mphele, Flora Khosa, Yolanda Nduli

MIDFIELDERS: Jessica Wade, Janica Andrews, Nabeelah Galant, Aliyaah Allie, Lithemba Sam Sam, Cimone Sauls

STRIKERS: Oyisa Marhasi, Kananelo Taiwe, Jade Leask, Ronnel Donnelly, Tyler Scott